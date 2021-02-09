UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 54.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €11.07 ($13.02) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €15.47 ($18.19). The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.