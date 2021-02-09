UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,125 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Davy Research cut easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 858.74 ($11.22).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 817.94 ($10.69) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 796.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,634 shares of company stock worth $9,569,598.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.