UBS Group Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $210.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.69.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

