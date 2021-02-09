UBS Group Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.48 ($57.04).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €44.12 ($51.91) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.28. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

