UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,650 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,655% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

