UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,650 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,655% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.
NYSE UBS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
