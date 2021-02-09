UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.28

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several analysts recently commented on UDHCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

