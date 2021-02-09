UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.43-0.45 for the period. UDR also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.82 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,422. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

