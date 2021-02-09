UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.70-1.82 for the period. UDR also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. 1,300,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

