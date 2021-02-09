Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Decreased by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,244,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $316.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

