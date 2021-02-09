Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.66 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $58.66 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,244.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.01075526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.92 or 0.00471847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,578,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

