Ultragate 24 Hour Volume Reaches $148.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $34,722.78 and $148.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 146.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,580,286 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.