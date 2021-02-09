Ultralife Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,486 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,817% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Ultralife stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth $102,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

