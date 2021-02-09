UMA Trading Up 109.3% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 109.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $28.79 or 0.00061008 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $108.79 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00221962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00081166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00191851 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,401,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,777,005 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.