Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.