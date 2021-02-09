Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 52.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.