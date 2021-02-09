Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 52.49% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.
Shares of UAA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
