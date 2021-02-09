UNICORN Token Trading Up 54.4% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $35,231.39 and approximately $17.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041403 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

