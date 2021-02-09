Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $324.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars.

