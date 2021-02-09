UniLend 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 139.5% against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $17.44 million and $2.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

