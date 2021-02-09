Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,931 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Unilever worth $52,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Unilever by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.40. 127,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,676. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

