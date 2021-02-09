Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.00

Uniphar plc (UPR.L) (LON:UPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 233.70 ($3.05), with a volume of 2521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21. The stock has a market capitalization of £638.04 million and a PE ratio of 2,384.69.

In related news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £868,000 ($1,134,047.56).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

