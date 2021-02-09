uniQure Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,263 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the average volume of 93 put options.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,582 shares of company stock worth $2,298,109. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

