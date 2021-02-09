United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Reduced by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $272.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $274.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

