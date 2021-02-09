United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.40. 17,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 20,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.56% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

