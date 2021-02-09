United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

About United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL)

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on exploring strategic alternatives. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Milford, Connecticut.

