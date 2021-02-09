United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of United States Cellular worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 53.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $33.12. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

