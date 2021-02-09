UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $324.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

