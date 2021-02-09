UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $210,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.32. 46,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,812. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.