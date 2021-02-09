Unity Biotechnology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 567 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,012% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UBX stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.
Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.