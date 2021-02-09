Unity Biotechnology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 567 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,012% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.