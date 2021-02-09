Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.92

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $8.30. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 30,915 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 67,101 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.