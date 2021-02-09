Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.30. Universe Group plc (UNG.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,710 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.42.

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) Company Profile (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group plc (UNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group plc (UNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.