UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $18.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00391399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

