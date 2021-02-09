uPlexa (UPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $496,545.23

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $496,545.23 and $8,942.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,586,535,033 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

