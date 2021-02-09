Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.48

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.48 and last traded at $79.41, with a volume of 16485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upstart stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

