Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 40.1% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00014382 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $66.35 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

