Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.79. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 532,834 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$645.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.42.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation bought 70,852 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,430.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,852 shares in the company, valued at C$289,430.42. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 375,656 shares of company stock worth $1,619,907.

About Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

