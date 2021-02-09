US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.46% of US Ecology worth $51,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in US Ecology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

