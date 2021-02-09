US Foods (USFD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.