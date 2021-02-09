US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) Shares Down 1.8%

US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.07 ($0.01). 13,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 95,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

