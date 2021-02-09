USA Compression Partners (USAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE USAC opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 over the last 90 days.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

