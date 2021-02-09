USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.45 EPS.

NYSE:USNA traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 113,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

