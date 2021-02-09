USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buyback $150.00 million in Outstanding Stock

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 113,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

