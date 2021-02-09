USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002208 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $2.34 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.66 or 0.00242036 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00085838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00095791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063407 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,671,429 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

