USDX Price Reaches $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007564 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006981 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.