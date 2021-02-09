Utpal Koppikar Sells 1,759 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 570,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,023. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

