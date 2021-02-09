Utrust Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.35 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $136.00 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.20 or 0.01054201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.47 or 0.05394038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00030702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

