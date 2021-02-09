Utrust Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $155.84 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01126634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.08 or 0.05763791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042346 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

