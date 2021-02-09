Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 6.4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. 6,408,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,320,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Uxin in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 479,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

