Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 6.4%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. 6,408,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,320,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The company has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
