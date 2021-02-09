V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.01055415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.40 or 0.05407907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039440 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

