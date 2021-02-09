Vai (VAI) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $87.03 million and $6.58 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 86,910,736 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

