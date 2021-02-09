Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,657,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,158.95, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

